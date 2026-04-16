Local police department alerting residents to ‘Senior Assassin" game

RIVERSIDE — A local police department is alerting residents about an upcoming activity involving high school students.

The Riverside Police Department said in a social media post that high school students will be participating in a game known as “Senior Assassin.”

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The game, which is similar to “Nerf Wars,” will take place over the next several days.

The goal of the game is for students to “eliminate” other opponents using squirt guns.

Students have been instructed to use brightly colored water guns, avoid wearing clothing that conceals their faces, and refrain from any behavior that could be mistaken for criminal activity.

These students are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings, and residents are encouraged to report anything that seems suspicious or concerning.

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