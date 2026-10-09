Local police department announces K9 retirement

TIPP CITY — A local K9 is retiring after nearly nine years of service.

The Tipp City Police Department announced on social media that K9 Pasha is retiring from duty.

K9 Pasha has served alongside his handler, Officer P. Brazel, since completing the Ohio State Parks Canine Academy.

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He has proven to be a successful member of the department, conducting successful tracks that led to apprehensions, providing protection and support to officers, and assisting with numerous drug seizures.

K9 Pasha has spent countless hours representing the department in school visits, community events, local clubs, and helping to educate the public and build a positive relationship between the department and the community.

During his service, Pasha has won multiple gold medals in building searches and apprehension competitions at the Ohio Police and Fire Games.

K9 Pasha will spend his retirement with Officer Brazel, where he will get plenty of belly rubs, treats, and well-earned relaxation.

A new canine is currently in training with Officer Brazel and is expected to complete training and be ready to fill Pasha’s paws later this year.

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