Local police department enters People’s Choice Award contest

VANDALIA — A local police department needs help to win the People’s Choice Award.

The Vandalia Division of Police has entered a photo in the Light Ohio Blue 2026 First Responders Photo Challenge, according to a social media post.

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Voting runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.

Here is how the voting works:

Public voting, no accounts needed.

Rate each photo 1/2 star to five stars.

You can only vote once every 24 hours.

The stars are added together, and the photo with the most stars in each category wins.

The highest overall rating earns the People’s Choice Award.

The Vandalia Division of Police is entered in the LE Category 3.

To vote for the police department, visit here.

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