Local police department to have increased enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day

Local police department to have increased enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local police department is going to have increased enforcement of impaired driving laws during St. Patrick’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Township Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, March 13-17.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement officers will be on patrol and will show zero tolerance for impaired driving, according to the department.

The St. Patrick’s Day Blitz is funded through the Ohio Transportation Safety Grant awarded to the Miami Township Police Department by the NHTSA.

It allows officers to focus more attention on reducing traffic crashes, increasing OVI patrols, and participating in national safety campaigns.

“We want people to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and all of its traditions, but celebrate safely,” Miami Township Police Sgt. Crystal Rankins said. “Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal, and we have zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The best defense against driving under the influence is to designate a sober driver.

NHTSA and MTPD offered some additional tips:

Plan for a safe ride home before you start the party.

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride service, or a sober friend.

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver behind the wheel.

Always wear your seat belt. It is the best protection against impaired drivers. According to the NHTSA, there were 12,429 fatal alcohol-related crashes nationwide in 2023, averaging one DUI fatality every 42 minutes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group