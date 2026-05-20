Local police department introduces new support dog

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Police Division has introduced Bo, a 3-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, as its new support K-9.

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Bo’s primary role will be to help ensure the wellness of the first responders who are regularly exposed to traumatic situations.

Detective Holly Estepp was selected as Bo’s handler.

He will also serve as a resource for community engagement and regional crisis response.

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This initiative follows a recommendation from a committee formed in 2025 to research the feasibility of creating a support K-9 program.

The committee, made up of representatives from all ranks within the department, recommended moving forward with the program to address the mental health and wellness challenges faced by first responders.

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