Local police department issues reminder on E-Bike, scooter laws

E-bike enforcement (VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department is reminding bike riders of the rules when riding E-Bikes.

E-bikes are subject to the same laws as traditional bikes, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

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TRENDING STORIES:

E-bikes and scooters must:

  • Obey all traffic laws.
    • Riders must follow traffic signals, stop signs, and posted speed limits.
  • Ride on the right-hand side of the roadway.
  • Sidewalk restrictions:
    • Class 3 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.
    • Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.
  • Electric scooter requirements:
    • Riders must be at least 16 years old.
    • Stand-up electric scooters are not permitted on sidewalks.
  • All E-Bikes must have;
    • White front light or reflector.
    • Red rear light or reflector.
    • Helmets are required for all Class 3 E-Bikes, and are strongly encouraged for all categories of E-Bikes and electric scooters.
  • No person shall park a Class 3 E-Bike on a street or sidewalk in a manner that obstructs pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

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