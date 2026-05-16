Local police department issues reminder on E-Bike, scooter laws

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department is reminding bike riders of the rules when riding E-Bikes.

E-bikes are subject to the same laws as traditional bikes, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

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TRENDING STORIES:

E-bikes and scooters must:

Obey all traffic laws.

Riders must follow traffic signals, stop signs, and posted speed limits.

Ride on the right-hand side of the roadway.

Sidewalk restrictions:

Class 3 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.



Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.

Electric scooter requirements:

Riders must be at least 16 years old.



Stand-up electric scooters are not permitted on sidewalks.

All E-Bikes must have;

White front light or reflector.



Red rear light or reflector.



Helmets are required for all Class 3 E-Bikes, and are strongly encouraged for all categories of E-Bikes and electric scooters.

No person shall park a Class 3 E-Bike on a street or sidewalk in a manner that obstructs pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

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