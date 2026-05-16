Local police department issues reminder on E-Bike, scooter laws

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department is reminding bike riders of the rules when riding E-Bikes.
E-bikes are subject to the same laws as traditional bikes, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
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E-bikes and scooters must:
- Obey all traffic laws.
- Riders must follow traffic signals, stop signs, and posted speed limits.
- Ride on the right-hand side of the roadway.
- Sidewalk restrictions:
- Class 3 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.
- Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, including business districts.
- Electric scooter requirements:
- Riders must be at least 16 years old.
- Stand-up electric scooters are not permitted on sidewalks.
- All E-Bikes must have;
- White front light or reflector.
- Red rear light or reflector.
- Helmets are required for all Class 3 E-Bikes, and are strongly encouraged for all categories of E-Bikes and electric scooters.
- No person shall park a Class 3 E-Bike on a street or sidewalk in a manner that obstructs pedestrian or vehicular traffic.
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