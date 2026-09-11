Local police department issues safety warning for pedestrians

DAYTON — A local police department wants to remind residents about pedestrian safety.

The Dayton Police Department said in a social media post that jaywalking may seem harmless, but crossing outside of a designated crosswalk can put pedestrians at serious risk.

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Drivers may not expect a pedestrian to enter the roadway, and pedestrians have less time to react to an approaching vehicle.

The police department wants to remind residents to use the marked crosswalks, obey pedestrian signs, and make sure drivers see you before entering the roadway.

Even when a pedestrian has the right-of-way, never assume a driver sees you or will stop.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, stay alert, and watch for pedestrians near schools, intersections, businesses, and areas with heavy foot traffic.

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