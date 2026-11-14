Local police department issues warning about increase in car thefts

DAYTON — A local police department is warning residents of a recent increase in car thefts.

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The Dayton Police Department shared on social media that it has seen a 48% increase in vehicle thefts since October 15th in the East Side of Dayton.

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The police department said that Walnut Hills, Shroyer Park, and Linden Heights are some of the communities that have seen the largest impact recently.

There has also been an increase in theft from vehicles, specifically in Old North Dayton, according to Dayton police.

65% of those crimes were a result of vehicles being left unlocked.

The police department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave keys inside the vehicle.

It also recommends parking in well-lit areas or in a garage when possible.

Residents are also encouraged to take any valuables and firearms inside their home and not leave them in their vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to the Dayton Police Department by calling 937-333-2677.

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