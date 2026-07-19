Local police department looking for missing man

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is searching for a missing man.

On June 2, Keith Stevens was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s residence in the City of Beavercreek, according to a social media post.

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Stevens left in his personal vehicle, a maroon Buick LaCrosse with Ohio Plate KEW6302.

According to the post, he has not been in contact with friends or family since June 2.

If you have any information related to Stevens’ location or his status, call Officer Katie Gee at 937-426-1225 or geek@beavercreekohio.gov. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

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