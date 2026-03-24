Local police department looking for new chief

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department announced that it is looking for its next chief.

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The City of Huber Heights is accepting applications until April 15 at 5 p.m.

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Interviews will be held in late April.

News Center 7 has reached out to police to ask when Chief Mark Lightner’s last day will be.

Interested people are asked to apply here.

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