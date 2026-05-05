Local police department mourning death of retired K9

EATON — A local police department is mourning a retired K9 who passed away over the weekend.

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The Eaton Police Division shared on social media that on Saturday, May 2, 2026, they said goodbye to Retired K9 Rossi.

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K9 Rossi began her career with the Eaton Police Division on March 31, 2020, with K9 Handler Officer Dereke Pheanis and retired on Feburary 2025.

In retirement, K9 Rossi stayed with Officer Pheanis’ family as a pet. She liked visiting the police department to see everyone and playing with her canine siblings at home.

K9 Rossi’s career included about 300 deployments resulting in seized narcotics, finding missing people, and locating evidence.

She became an ambassador for the department by going to job fairs, career days, and visiting local schools.

On May 25, 2024, K9 Handler Dereke Pheanis and K9 Rossi competed in the inaugural “Seara’s Legacy K9 Trials” held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Richmond, Indiana, in honor of Richmond PD K9 Officer Seara Burton.

K9 Rossi was awarded “Best Nose” of the competition.

The Police Division said that K9 Rossi enjoyed interacting with the public and getting pets from everyone, especially children. She loved her ball.

The police division asks that people keep Officer Pheanis and his family in their thoughts.

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