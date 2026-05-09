Local police department mourning loss of retired K9 officer

CELINA, Mercer County — A local police department is mourning the loss of its retired K9 officer.

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The Celina Police Department announced that retired police K9 Peng passed away on May 7.

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K9 Peng served the community for nine years before retiring at the end of 2024.

He served alongside Sergeant Gabe Bartlett, who was his handler from the very beginning.

“The members of the Celina Police Department extend our heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Bartlett and his family during this difficult time,” the department said.

K9 Peng lived with Sgt. Bartlett and his family throughout his service career and retirement.

“Peng’s loyal service and dedication to our department and community will not be forgotten,” the department said.

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