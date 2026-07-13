Local police department offering free vacation house checks

ENGLEWOOD — A local police department is offering free vacation house checks while residents are on vacation.
The Englewood Police Department said in a social media post is encouraging residents to sign up when they are away on vacation.
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The police department said that signing up for home vacation checks would add an extra layer of peace of mind before leaving.
To sign up for a home vacation check, visit the website here.
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