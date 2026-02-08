Local police department reports new scam targeting Veterans

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reporting a new scam that is targeting Veterans.

The scam involves an individual receiving a text message claiming to be the VA and alleging that they need to update their information, according to a Facebook post.

The message includes a link that redirects the recipient to a legitimate-looking website and asks for sensitive information and payment methods.

The police department said that if you receive a text message that claims to be the VA, they encourage you to contact your local VA Medical Center directly to confirm if they need information.

