Local police department searching for suspect accused of stealing from Dollar General

KETTERING — A local police department is looking for help identifying a subject accused of stealing from a Dollar General.

The Kettering Police Department released a photo on social media of a man who is believed to have stolen from the store.

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The theft happened on Sept. 21 around 6 p.m.

If anyone has information, reach out to Ptl. McCoy at 937-296-2555.

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