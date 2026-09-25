Local police department searching for suspects accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who are accused of stealing from Walmart.

On Sept. 9, two women were seen leaving the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard with merchandise without attempting to pay, according to a social media post.

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The Beavercreek Police Department needs help identifying the two women.

If you recognize these individuals or have information related to the incident, reach out to Officer Sigala at 937-426-1225 x172 or at sigalat@beavercreekohio.gov.

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