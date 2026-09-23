Local police department swears in new police officer

VANDALIA — A local police department swears in a new officer on Tuesday.

The Vandalia Police Department announced on social media that Officer Carter Ward was officially sworn in.

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Ward graduated from Miami Valley Career Technology Center and Ansonia High School in 2019. He attended Sinclair Community College and earned his State of Ohio EMT, Level I Firefighter, and Level II Firefighter.

Before becoming a police officer, Ward served as a 911 dispatcher for the City of Greenville, an EMT and volunteer firefighter with Ansonia Fire and Rescue, as well as a firefighter and EMT with the Brookville Fire Department.

The post said that Officer Ward’s background reflects something that the Vandalia Division of Police values, which is a strong commitment to service and helping others.

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