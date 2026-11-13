Local police department warn of scammers posing as relatives in emergencies

These area codes are associated with scams.

Scam alert: Do not answer calls or texts from these area codes

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is warning residents about ongoing scams involving callers who claim that a family member or loved one has been involved in an emergency.

The police department said that in these situations, scammers may pose as a relative, law enforcement officer, attorney, or medical professional, according to a social media post.

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TRENDING STORIES:

These messages claim that a loved one has been arrested, injured in an accident, hospitalized, or otherwise in urgent need of financial assistance.

Victims are often told that they need to send money for bail, medical or legal expenses, or transportation costs.

To protect yourself:

Remain calm and do not act immediately

Contact our family member or a trusted relative directly using a known phone number.

Be suspicious of secrecy or immediate payment.

Never send money, gift cards, personal banking, or financial information over the phone.

If you receive a call or message of this nature, hang up immediately and verify the information before taking action.

If you believe that you have been targeted by a scam or have provided money or personal information to a scammer, contact the Brookville Police Department as soon as possible.

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