Local police department warning of 2 different scams targeting residents

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local police department issued a warning about two different scams targeting residents.

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The Yellow Springs Police Department shared on social media that it was made aware of two scams targeting village residents and is urging people to safeguard against scammers.

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The police department said that scammers are calling residents and claiming that they have a failure-to-appear warrant out for their arrest.

Scammers state that the warrant has been issued by Greene County for missing jury duty.

Police said that scammers are using Greene County Sheriff’s Department information, such as badge numbers and post numbers.

The second scam involves scammers calling residents and claiming their child has been arrested in another state and that the child needs funds to get out of jail.

Scammers are using personal details and information known about the targeted residents.

If you receive one of these calls, the Police Department recommends that you hang up immediately and call the BCI tip line at 855-224-6446, or visit here to submit a report.

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