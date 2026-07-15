Local police department warns of fiber optic solicitors going door-to-door

OAKWOOD — A local police department is warning residents of solicitors claiming to be with a fiber optic company going door-to-door.

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The Oakwood Public Safety Department shared on social media that they have received reports that individuals claiming to represent a fiber optic company are going door-to-door in Oakwood.

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The individuals are reportedly trying to encourage residents to switch providers to their carrier. Some have reportedly stated that they are partnered with the City of Oakwood.

The public safety department said that the City of Oakwood is not partnered with any fiber optic company, and they have not issued any current solicitor permits for these services.

If someone comes to your door offering these services or claiming to represent the city, you should contact the safety department to report the encounter.

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