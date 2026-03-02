Local police department warns of porch thieves

The Beavercreek Police Department said that thieves stealing packages off porches have become more common.

BEAVERCREEK — A local police department is warning that porch theft is becoming more common.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that with same-day shipping becoming the norm, porch theft is becoming more common.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When you get that ‘Delivered’ notification, it should feel exciting, not frustrating,” the department said in its post.

The department also shared what to do next if your package is stolen.

If your package is stolen, report the theft to the Beavercreek Police Department by calling their non-emergency number at 937-426-1225.

“Even if it feels minor, your report helps us identify patterns, track repeat offenders, and increase patrols in affected areas,” the department said.

Then you should contact the shipping carrier or retailer to file a claim.

Many companies will reimburse or replace stolen items, but they often require a police report.

The department said that less than half of package theft victims ever report it, which means that offenders continue operating in the dark.

“When you report it, you are not just helping yourself, you are helping your neighbors too,” the department said. “If your package was stolen, do not ignore it. Call us. File the report. Let’s work together to stop thefts in our community.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group