Local police department warns residents of new ‘door kicking’ TikTok challenge

MECHANICSBURG — A local police department is warning residents of a new TikTok challenge.

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The Mechanicsburg Police Department shared on social media that they have received reports of juveniles participating in the TikTok “Door Kick Challenge,” where individuals run up to homes, kick doors, and flee the area.

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The department is encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the serious dangers and consequences associated with the challenge.

“While some young people may see this as a harmless prank or social media trend, the reality is that it can create fear and panic for homeowners and neighbors,” the post read. “Residents have no way of knowing whether someone kicking their door is participating in a trend or attempting to force entry into their home.”

In a neighboring County, there was a reported incident involving juveniles participating in similar behavior who were mistaken for intruders and shot at by a homeowner, according to the department.

“Thankfully, that situation did not end in tragedy, but it serves as a very serious reminder of how dangerous these actions can become,” the post read. “As a department, we care deeply about the kids in our community, and we also care deeply about the safety and peace of mind of our residents. We do not want to see anyone hurt over a social media challenge.”

The department wants to remind people who may participate in this type of challenge that:

Damaging or kicking doors may result in criminal charges, including criminal mischief, trespassing, disorderly conduct, inducing panic, or other applicable offenses.

Parents may be held financially responsible for damages caused by their children.

Doorbell cameras and neighborhood surveillance systems often assist in identifying those involved.

The department is asking families to help them address the challenge before someone gets seriously injured. The department added that they are investigating these incidents, and charges will be pursued accordingly.

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