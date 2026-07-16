Local police department warns of utility wire thefts

DAYTON — A local police department is warning residents about utility wire thefts.

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying and stopping utility wire thefts, they said in a social media post.

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The post said that the thefts impact the city, leading to higher costs and creating the potential for dangerous situations with what is left behind.

Dayton Police said that if you see someone with a yellow vest or ladder, that does not mean that they’re a legitimate worker.

People who should be working on utilities would be in clearly marked work trucks and have commercial equipment.

If you suspect someone might be stealing utility wires, call 937-333-3677.

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