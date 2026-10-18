Local police departments share condolences after Ohio sergeant killed in crash

OTTAWA COUNTY — Local police departments in the Miami Valley have shared their condolences after an Ohio sergeant was killed.

Clay Township Sergeant Jacob Roesler was killed on Friday in a car crash as he was responding to a separate crash, according to a previous report.

Roesler served with the Clay Township Police Department for three years.

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The Centerville Police Department posted on social media thanking Roesler for his service.

“The men and women of our department extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Jacob Roesler of the Clay Township Police Department, who was tragically killed this morning in a motor vehicle crash. We are grateful for your service, Sergeant Roesler, and you will never be forgotten.”

The Miami Township Police Department stands in solidarity with the Clay Township Police Department, they said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

The officers of the New Lebanon Police Department also shared their grief in a social media post, stating that they hold Roesler’s friends, family, and co-workers in their hearts.

“Clay Township Police, Ottawa County: We see you and share in your grief,” the post said.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all Ohio flags at half-staff until sunset on the day of Roesler’s funeral.

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