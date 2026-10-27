Local Police K-9 gets new ballistic vest

The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that their K-9 Officer Mickey recieved a ballistic vest through a donation by Protecting K9 Heroes.

BEAVERCREEK — A local police K-9 recieved a new ballistic vest.

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The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that their K-9 Officer Mickey recieved a ballistic vest through a donation by Protecting K9 Heroes.

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“Our K9 partners work alongside their handlers in situations that can put them in harm’s way,” the department said in its post. “This generous donation helps provide Mickey with an added layer of protection as he continues serving our community.”

Protecting K9 Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting K9s by helping provide ballistic vests and other life-saving equipment to working K-9s.

“We are thankful for organizations like theirs that recognize the important role these dedicated partners play and help ensure they have the protection they deserve,” the department said in its post.

K9 Mickey The Beavercreek Police Department shared on social media that their K-9 Officer Mickey recieved a ballistic vest through a donation by Protecting K9 Heroes. (Beavercreek Police Department)

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