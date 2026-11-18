Local police looking for squirrel accused of stealing doughnut

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police division is looking for a suspect who they say stole a sweet treat.

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The Huber Heights Police Division shared on social media that they are looking for a suspect who stole from the police division’s back lot.

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“Instances of theft are taken very seriously. Especially when a squirrel steals an unattended doughnut from the Police Division’s back lot,” the division said in its post.

The police division said they are seeking the squirrel for questioning.

“Happy Tuesday, let this be a reminder to protect your valuables and lock your doors!” the division said in its post.

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