Local police officer retires after 28 years of service

XENIA — An officer from the Xenia Police Division is retiring after 28 years of service.

Officer Marc Margioras joined the department in 1997, according to a Facebook post.

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He has served in numerous roles, including SWAT, ACE Task Force, K9, Bike Patrol, Detective Bureau, and as a School Resource Officer.

Throughout his career, Margioras earned multiple awards, including the Medal of Valor, the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award, the Distinguished Service Award, and the Leadership Award.

“Officer Margioras has been an outstanding member of the Xenia Police Division for nearly three decades,” said Chief Chris Stutes. “We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Margioras is known for his professionalism, compassion, and commitment to public safety. The post said that he has made a lasting impact on the community, especially through his work combating drug trafficking and mentoring stories.

A last radio call will be held on June 26th.

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