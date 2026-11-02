Local police officer retires after 3 decades of service

MIAMISBURG — A local police officer has retired after 31 years of service.

Miamisburg Police Officer Jim Duff answered his final call on Friday, Oct. 31, according to a social media post.

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Duff began his career with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 1995, serving as a corrections officer.

He joined the Miamisburg Police Department in January of 1997 and served the community for nearly three decades.

While Duff is retiring from law enforcement, he will begin his new job on Nov. 2 as a Code Enforcement Officer in the City of Miamisburg’s Development Department.

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