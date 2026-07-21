Local police review decades-old missing person cold case

SIDNEY — A local police department is conducting a cold case review of a missing person report.

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The Sidney Police Department said they are looking into the case of Lakeisha Archie, who has been missing for 24 years.

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At the time of Archie’s disappearance, she was living at 715 Park Street in Sidney and working third shift at Cenveo Direct Graphics.

She was last seen in early August 2002 and was 22 years old.

Archie was five feet four inches tall, 170 pounds, and had brown hair and black eyes, according to the department.

She has multiple identifying tattoos, including the name “Lakeisha” on the right side of her neck, a “black panther” on her left forearm, and claws on each breast.

Archie hasn’t been seen or heard from by any friends and family members.

Authorities conducted a thorough investigation with several interviews and leads.

“Over the last 24 years, investigators continued following up on leads as new information became available. However, the case is considered “cold” and investigators are seeking new information on Ms. Archie’s disappearance," the department said.

The Sidney Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance from people who may have information about Archie’s disappearance.

Those with information can contact Lieutenant Jeremy Lorenzo at (937) 498-2351 or jlorenzo@sidneyoh.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-8477.

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