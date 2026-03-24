Local police department warning of real estate scams

GREENVILLE — A local police department is warning about real estate scams.

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The Greenville Police Department shared on social media that scammers are targeting individuals by posting legitimate homes for sale as rental properties online.

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The scammers copy photos and listing details from real estate websites and advertise the home for rent.

They then requested an upfront application fee, promising a tour of the property after the payment is made.

The police department said that in many cases, the actual homeowner has no knowledge of the rental listing or transaction.

The department added that this type of scam is not new, but it is becoming more common and increasingly convincing.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from this type of scam:

Never send money without verifying the legitimacy of the listing

Be cautious of anyone requesting upfront fees for tours or applications

Verify property ownership through a trusted realtor or official listing service

When possible, view the property in person with a verified agent

“If something feels off, trust your instincts and do not proceed. Stay vigilant and help us protect our community from fraud,” the department said in its post.

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