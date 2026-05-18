Local pool, aquatic park opening for 2026 season

TROY — A local swimming pool is ready to open for the 2026 season.

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The Troy Aquatic Park shared on social media that their opening day for the 2026 season will be Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m.

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The Troy Aquatic Park is a public swimming pool with two large slides, a drop slide, a diving board, and an interactive play area.

The Park Office will be open Monday, May 18, and Thursday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for membership purchases and for season pass holders to get their picture taken for their membership card.

You can find more about the Aquatic Park here.

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