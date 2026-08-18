Local restaurant closing in Kettering after 2 years

KETTERING — A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Rum Runners Cafe in Kettering announced on social media that after two years, they will be closing.

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The post said that they’ve had two years filled with laughter, stories, first dates, family dinners and more.

“We’re proud of what we built. We’re grateful for every face, every meal, every memory. Even though this chapter is ending, the love we felt inside these walls will stay with us forever,” the post said.

Rum Runners Cafe’s last day of service will be Saturday, Aug. 22.

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