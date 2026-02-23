Local school closed due to flooding

NEW CARLISLE — A local school has canceled classes for Monday.
The Guiding Shepherd Christian School wrote in a social media post that it will be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The school said it was due to flooding in the upper level of their facilities.
Guiding Shepherd is a small Christian school for K-12 students, according to its website.
Guiding Shepherd is located at the 200 block of S. Main Street in New Carlisle.
