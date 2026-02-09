Local school board appoints new curriculum director

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education approved Chad Lensman as the district’s next director of curriculum and instruction during its February meeting.

Lensman is an experienced educational leader with more than a decade of leadership experience in local school systems, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Lensman will succeed Dr. Sue Brackenhoff, who is retiring from the position.

He currently serves as the superintendent of Graham Local Schools, where he has led strategic initiatives for academic growth and fiscal stability.

Under his leadership, the Graham Local School District earned a 4.5-star rating on the state scorecard and balanced a $20 million operating budget.

His work there included initiatives to improve attendance and graduation outcomes while expanding student supports.

His professional background includes experience with federal grant compliance and strengthening district-wide instructional practices.

Lensman expanded technology integration and worked with Community Health and Wellness to establish a school-based health center to serve students and their families.

Before becoming a superintendent, Lensman served in several administrative capacities, including director of teaching and learning, middle school principal, and elementary assistant principal.

In those roles, he oversaw curriculum adoption, professional development, data-driven instruction, and STEM initiatives. He also managed district-wide technology rollouts and the implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS.

Lensman began his career in education as a classroom teacher and building technology specialist at Urbana City Schools.

He holds a superintendent licensure along with multiple advanced degrees in educational leadership and early childhood education, and has also been recognized for statewide leadership and service on various regional and state committees.

Superintendent Amy Gayheart said the district is focused on maintaining its current momentum through the transition.

“We welcome Chad to the Fairborn team and look forward to working with him as we continue to build upon our district successes and implement our Strategic Plan,” said Gayheart.

The Fairborn Board of Education President Katie Mlod also commented on the appointment following the board’s approval.

“We are excited to have Chad join the Fairborn team as he has extensive experience to support our district goals,” she said.

Lensman is scheduled to officially begin his tenure with Fairborn City Schools on Aug. 1, 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group