Local school cancels classes for today

A local school has canceled classes for today.

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North Dayton School of Discovery is closed for today.

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The school is a tuition-free K-8 public charter school, according to its website.

News Center 7 is working to learn if it will be open tomorrow.

We will continue to follow this story.

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