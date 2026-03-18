Local school cancels classes for today

A local school has canceled classes for today.
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North Dayton School of Discovery is closed for today.
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The school is a tuition-free K-8 public charter school, according to its website.
News Center 7 is working to learn if it will be open tomorrow.
We will continue to follow this story.
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