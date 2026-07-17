Local school district addresses mold growth in PreK-12 building

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A local school district is addressing a mold issue in one of its buildings.

A recent power outage caused problems with the HVAC system at Northridge Local School District’s PreK-12 building.

The issues with the A/C, combined with extreme heat and humidity, created condtions which allowed mold to grow in certain areas, according to Superintendent Dave Jackson.

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Upon discovering the issue, “the district took immediate action and implemented every appropriate precaution.”

The mold was not toxic black mold but a common type that has not caused health issues to anyone, Jackson said.

The district is working to clean up the affected areas.

“The health department has also visited the building and is satisfied that we are taking all necessary precautions and working diligently to address the situation appropriately. I also want to be extremely clear that at no time have our food preparation areas or summer food service programs been affected by this issue,” Jackson said.

The school district will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.