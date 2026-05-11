Local school district announces new boys basketball coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Schools announced John Giles as the new head coach of the Beavercreek High School boys basketball program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hiring is pending final approval from the Board of Education.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Giles to Beavercreek,” Athletic Director for Beavercreek City Schools Brad Pompos said. “His passion for student-athletes, commitment to building strong relationships, and proven success in developing competitive programs make him an outstanding fit for our district and community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Giles previously served as the head varsity boys basketball coach at Carlisle High School for four consecutive winning seasons.

During his tenure, the team secured multiple league championships and achieved the highest winning percentage in the school’s history.

Before Carlisle, Giles spent five years as an assistant coach at Miamisburg.

He helped lead that team through its most successful four-year period in school history.

He currently teaches middle school English Language Arts.

Giles, the new head coach, shared his excitement for the role.

“Beavercreek has a proud tradition, passionate community, and outstanding student-athletes,” Giles said. “I look forward to leading our players, families, and school community as we work together to continue growing the program.”

The community is invited to a public meet-and-greet event with Giles on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

The event will take place in the Beavercreek High School Auditorium.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]