Local school district changing some class schedules due to winter weather cancellations

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools district is changing class schedules for the remainder of the school year after winter weather forced several cancellations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the superintendent about the change LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The adjustments are necessary because junior high students have fallen below the state requirement of 1,001 instructional hours.

The district has had seven calamity days and one two-hour delay so far this year due to snow and cold temperatures.

Superintendent Jason Enix announced the schedule shift to ensure the junior high level meets the legal requirements for instructional time.

Starting Monday, students at Weisenborn Junior High will have a shorter lunch period and 15 additional minutes of classroom instruction each day.

The district is also converting three previously scheduled early release days into regular school days for every building in the district.

Enix explained that the change to early release days must be applied to all schools to maintain the district’s busing operations.

“Eliminating those would have to happen across the entire district and the reason that is is because of transportation,” Enix said. “We can’t just have one building not do an early release day because that would have an impact on the whole transportation model throughout the entire district.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group