Local school district closed due to sub shortage today

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A local school district has cancelled classes today.
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As previously reported by News Center 7, Jefferson Township Local School Superintendent Rhonda Welch said that several schools are closed due to a substitute teacher shortage today.
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Those schools are Blairwood Elementary and Jefferson Junior/Senior High School.
Welch said there are not enough substitute teachers to have a “good classroom experience.”
We will continue to follow this story.
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