Local school districts to dismiss early amid heat wave

TROY — Local school districts have announced they will be dismissing early this week due to extreme heat.

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Troy City Schools announced that they will dismiss two hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will also apply to Upper Valley Career Center students who go to Troy High School.

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The district said it has not yet made a decision regarding Thursday but will continue to monitor the forecast.

The decision was made because the district’s brick buildings retain heat and windows have to stay shut for security reasons.

Southeastern Local Schools has also announced it will dismiss two hours early on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to heat.

We will continue to follow this story.

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