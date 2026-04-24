Local school district to dismiss students 2 hours early today

BELLBROOK — Students will be dismissed early today in part of Greene County.
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Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools said in a social media post that students will be dismissed two hours early today.
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This is due to staff personal development, according to the school calendar.
“Please be aware of children walking home as early as 12:20 p.m., and buses dropping students off two hours earlier than typical,” the school district said on its Facebook page.
The district will resume regular school hours on Monday.
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