Local school district on lockdown due to nearby investigation, dispatch says

MIAMI COUNTY — A school district in Miami County is on a soft lockdown due to a nearby investigation, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
Milton-Union Exempted Village School District delayed the release of students due to an incident on S Shiloh Road, the dispatcher added.
Details on the nearby incident were not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene said they noticed a Miami County deputy was starting to let school buses and parents pick up students around 4:30 p.m.
Our crews reached out to the school district, which said they couldn’t confirm the lockdown.
We will continue to follow this story.
