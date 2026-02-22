Local school district takes part in mental health summit

Teens in Montgomery County had a chance on Saturday afternoon to learn more about mental health.

TROTWOOD — Teens in Montgomery County had a chance on Saturday afternoon to learn more about mental health.

The Real Talk Mental Health Summit brought together students from Trotwoot-Madison schools in grades 8 through 12 for a day of education, empowerment, and healing.

This event will give teens practical tools to navigate the mental health challenges that face today’s generation.

Tyrone Derrick said students “deal with bullying and suicide prevention, which is growing in this county a lot, so we’re just trying to give them someone they can speak to.”

Derrick said they also have mentors and parents that students can talk with.

