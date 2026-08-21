Local school district warns of phishing scam

Florida warns residents about scammers using Google Voice to steal money

WEST CARROLLTON — Local school district warns of phishing text message scam.

West Carrollton City Schools posted on social media that they have been aware of a phishing scam.

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Text messages are being sent from a 380 area code number.

The message is claiming to be from Mr. White at the high school regarding gift cards.

The post said that if you receive one of these messages, to report the text as a scam and then delete it.

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