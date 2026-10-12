Local school earned over $25K from President Trump visit

President Donald Trump departs after speaking during an event at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

VANDALIA — We now know how much money President Donald Trump’s Miami Valley visit brought in for a local school.

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According to invoices from Trump’s stop at Vandalia Butler High School, the school district got $25,000 for his visit.

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That includes payments for installation of data and equipment, bussing, rental fees, event clean-up, and site supervision.

The district also profited about $10,000 from concessions.

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