Local school earned over $25K from President Trump visit

VANDALIA — We now know how much money President Donald Trump’s Miami Valley visit brought in for a local school.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to invoices from Trump’s stop at Vandalia Butler High School, the school district got $25,000 for his visit.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Erie shooting: Officials identify gunman, victims
- 30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on State Route 4
- Selma Blair taken into custody in New York after an alleged assault on a Delta flight
That includes payments for installation of data and equipment, bussing, rental fees, event clean-up, and site supervision.
The district also profited about $10,000 from concessions.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group