Local school employee arrested, facing child porn charge

CENTERVILLE — A local school employee is facing charges.

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On May 20, deputies were contacted by school administrators regarding an allegation against Centerville City Schools employee Tyheed Miller.

As a result of an investigation, Miller was charged with endangering children and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

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He was arrested on May 22.

“We appreciate the cooperation and partnership of Centerville City Schools administrators throughout this investigation,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our office will continue working diligently to investigate allegations involving the safety and well-being of children.”

Deputies did not detail the exact allegations against Miller.

News Center 7 has reached out to the district to learn his current employment status.

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