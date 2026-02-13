Local school names new president

DAYTON — Chaminade Julienne has named its new president.

Dr. David Wright, who currently serves as the headmaster of Subiaco Academy in Arkansas, will replace outgoing president Dan Meixner.

Meixner announced in April that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2025-2026 school year after 22 years in the role.

Wright completed his undergraduate work at the State University of New York and received a master’s degree from Brigham Young University.

His tenure will begin in July.

