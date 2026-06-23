Local school teacher arrested for telephone harassment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local school teacher is facing charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chad Moniaci was arrested at Weisenborn Junior High School on April 24.

Huber Heights police assisted with the arrest; however, Moniaci was taken into custody by Brookville police.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is facing 10 counts of telephone harassment, according to court documents.

A spokesperson for Huber Heights City Schools confirmed that Moniaci is still employed by the district, and at this time no action has been taken against him.

Moniaci posted bond on April 28.

We are working to learn the allegations that led to the charges and how many victims there are.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]