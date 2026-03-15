Local scouts to invite the community in their Scouting for Food campaign

Scouts across the Miami Valley worked to collect donations for families in need by placing door hangers on homes throughout the region.

Local scouts to collect food donations for families in need

MIIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Council- Scouting America is inviting the community to participate in their Scouting for Food event on Mar. 21.

During Mar. 14 through Mar. 15, scouts in the Miami Valley are placing door hangers on homes throughout the region, according to a spokesperson.

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Residents who want to participate are asked to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and place them outside their door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, for pickup.

“Scouting for Food is our largest Good Turn effort and it teaches Scouts the importance of service and working to make a difference in their local communities,” said Jeffrey R. Schiavone, Scout Executive and CEO of the Miami Valley Council – Scouting America.

Schiavone said that more than one in seven families in the Miami Valley are food secure, and with children, the number is one in five.

Most needed items include:

• Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)

• Canned soups and stews

• Canned beans

• Peanut butter and jelly

• Canned fruits and vegetables

• Pasta and rice

• Boxed meals

• Cereal

• Crackers

• Shelf-stable milk

• Baby food and formula

Frozen and perishable foods cannot be accepted.

All donations will be delivered to The Foodbank, Inc. and other local food pantries, directly supporting families throughout the Miami Valley.

If your donation has not been picked up by 2 p.m. on Mar. 21, visit MiamiValleyScouting.org and click the Scouting for Food page to find your local scout contact.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Miami Valley Council Service Center located at 7285 Poe Avenue in Dayton.

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