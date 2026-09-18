Local sheriff’s office announces OVI checkpoint

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office announced an OVI checkpoint on Friday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Montgomery County combined OVI Task Force, will conduct the checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

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The checkpoint will be held on Shoup Mill Road near North Main Street in Harrison Township.

The location was chosen based on statistical data in the past.

In 2026, 26 arrests were made for impaired driving. 28 people were also arrested in this area in 2025.

These checkpoints allow the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving while keeping our roadways safe by identifying and removing impaired drivers.

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